$0.17 EPS Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 1,667,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,335. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.88. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

