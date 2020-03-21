-$0.25 EPS Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 164,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

