$0.31 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $8,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 2,366,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.