$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $33.95 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.