$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 23,045,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

