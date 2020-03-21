$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.24. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

HFWA traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 353,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $817.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

