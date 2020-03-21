-$0.45 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.27). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $409.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

