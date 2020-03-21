$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 547,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,520. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $617.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.49.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

