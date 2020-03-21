$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.61. 41,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

