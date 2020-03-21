-$0.53 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 209,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,565. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aravive by 463,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

