$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.