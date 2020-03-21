$0.56 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.56. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

