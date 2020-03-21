$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,658,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,693. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

