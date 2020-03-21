$0.69 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 668,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

