$0.75 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.69. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

CPRT stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,760. Copart has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 469.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

