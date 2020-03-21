$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

