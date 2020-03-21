$0.91 EPS Expected for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,669. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

