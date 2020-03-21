0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,959.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 348.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

