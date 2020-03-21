0x One Day Volume Reaches $20.32 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Cobinhood, FCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 3% against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $100.13 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Poloniex, DDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, Bithumb, Gatecoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, C2CX, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Independent Reserve, Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, FCoin, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, AirSwap, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitMart, GOPAX, Huobi, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, Zebpay, Koinex, Crex24, Livecoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Coinone, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bittrex, Cobinhood and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.