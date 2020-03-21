0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0917 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $526,155.72 and $648,009.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.04377331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

