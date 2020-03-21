$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Greif by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

