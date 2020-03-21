$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $15.82 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.