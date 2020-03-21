100,000 Shares in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 0.19% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 234,827 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

