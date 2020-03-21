1,014,154 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,014,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Apache as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.70%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.