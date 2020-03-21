1,045,661 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes A GE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $50,661,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.