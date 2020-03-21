$106.62 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $106.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.66 million to $109.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $95.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $469.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.26 million to $473.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $496.11 million, with estimates ranging from $491.01 million to $504.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $13.41 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.