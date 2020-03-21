108,165 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,584,000 after purchasing an additional 542,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.