123,800 Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Papa John’s Int’l at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZZA stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

