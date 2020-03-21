131,926 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,806,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

