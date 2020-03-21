132,350 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,271,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

NYSE:KSU opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

