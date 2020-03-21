136,905 Shares in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOLD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,421,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,210,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,927,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,666,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,397,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.