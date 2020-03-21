140,430 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Carnival accounts for approximately 4.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carnival from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.00 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

