$142.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.75 million to $143.58 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $134.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $580.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.32 million to $590.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $619.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.38 million to $642.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.95 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

