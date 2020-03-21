14,297 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

