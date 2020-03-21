14,884 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shares of PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

