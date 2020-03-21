$149.64 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $149.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.90 million and the lowest is $148.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $142.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $617.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.82 million to $620.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.99 million, with estimates ranging from $624.99 million to $648.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE:CBU opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

