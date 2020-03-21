$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $15.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.23 billion and the lowest is $15.02 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.19 billion to $61.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.71 billion to $65.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

NYSE SYY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

