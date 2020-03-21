152,439 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.