1,571,026 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,571,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,230,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

