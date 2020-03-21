16,408 Shares in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of ePlus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ePlus by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $639.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $111,379.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,212.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

