171,923 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,739,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,444,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,692,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 267,418 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 444,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,591,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $26.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

