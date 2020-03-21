$178.02 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $178.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.29 million and the highest is $183.90 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $177.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $743.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.99 million to $753.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $746.50 million to $807.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MESA stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

