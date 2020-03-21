$197.45 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to report $197.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Potlatchdeltic posted sales of $181.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $890.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $934.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $63,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.