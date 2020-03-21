$200.82 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $200.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.69 million and the lowest is $199.60 million. Trex posted sales of $179.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $853.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.50 million to $870.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $958.10 million, with estimates ranging from $945.86 million to $971.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

