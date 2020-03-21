20,398 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,404,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $106.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

