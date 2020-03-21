21,255 Shares in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

