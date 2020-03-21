21,705 Shares in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

