$22.99 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post sales of $22.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $54.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

