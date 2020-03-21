223,054 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,644,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 3,477,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.