250,800 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,737. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

